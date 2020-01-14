Analysts focus on Wells Fargo's expenses, weak fee income for Q4 miss

Although Wells Fargo's (WFC -3.9% ) Q4 net interest income and provision expenses exceeded KBW's estimates, the bank's expenses, average loan growth, deposit costs, and mortgage banking fees missed, writes analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.

"The quarter was noisy but the end result was that noninterest revenues and expenses missed, he writes in a note.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin calls Wells Fargo's Q4 EPS "messy, including a big litigation reserve and elevated expenses elsewhere."

Reported EPS of 60 cents included several items that pushes core to 85 cents-90 cents (vs. $1.12 consensus), Usdin figures.

He points to $1.5B litigation costs, still-elevated other operational losses, $362M gain on Eastdil sale, $166M of tech project write-downs, $134M gain on sale of Pick-a-Pay loans, $125M reserve release, and $153M Q/Q decline in LIHTC-related income related to timing.

Weaker fee income and higher-than-expected expenses were the main drivers of the miss, writes Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak.

"Until he [new CEO Charlie Scharf] is ready to help frame the timeline and opportunity on expenses and other profitability targets, and so long as fundamentals continue to lag Money Center peers, we expect shares will remain in purgatory," Chubak said.

Previously: Wells Fargo Q4 disappoints, CEO says costs are too high (Jan. 14)