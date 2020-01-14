FEMA official rips PG&E's deal with California wildfire victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is defending its effort to collect $3.9B in claims from PG&E (PCG +2.9% ) for relief it provided after the utility's power lines sparked deadly wildfires in 2015-18.

A top FEMA official yesterday criticized PG&E and fire victims' lawyers for negotiating a deal that could put the U.S. government in the position of trying to claw back money it already has paid to people who lost family members, homes and businesses.

"It really, quite frankly, boggles my mind why the [fire victims'] lawyers would appear to want to relieve PG&E of its responsibility and make California and FEMA the enemy here," FEMA regional administrator Robert Fenton said.

Fenton also expressed frustration that FEMA could be forced to seek money from the $13.5B fire settlement for some of the same losses the agency already doled out, even though FEMA was excluded in the confidential negotiations that led to the deal.

PG&E and fire victims' lawyers repeatedly have asserted that the government agencies are not entitled to a cent from the settlement fund.