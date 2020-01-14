Roxgold -11% on lower than expected production for 2019

Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF -10.5% ) 2019 production of 142,204 ounces relative to low end guidance of 145,000 ounces

In 2019, the Yaramoko gold mine mined 479,929 tonnes at 8.90 g/t Au with stoping tonnes increasing throughout the year.

Sold 140,800 ounces of gold for annual gold revenues of ~$196M

Generated free cashflow of over $47M in 2H 2019 increasing cash balance from $19.4M to ~$41.8M

Roxgold anticipates its gold production at Yaramoko to be between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces in 2020 with cash operating costs of $520 – 580/oz and AISC of $930 – 990/oz.