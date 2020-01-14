Denali Therapeutics up 18% on encouraging Parkinson's data

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI +17.5% ) announces positive early-stage data on lead candidate DNL201 in Parkinson's disease (PD) as part of its pipeline update. Highlights:

DNL201: Phase 1b data met all biomarker goals for both doses tested while being generally well-tolerated at the lower dose. At the higher dose, most subjects experienced mild or moderate adverse events (AEs). One participant experienced a severe AE (headache) that led to dose reduction and there was one discontinuation (headache and nausea). All treatment-emergent AEs were manageable and reversible.

DNL151: Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers met all safety and biomarker goals.

The company will select either DNL201 or DNL151 to advance into Phase 2/3 for PD.

DNL310: IND filed in U.S. for Hunter syndrome (mucopolysaccharidosis type II). Assuming FDA sign-off, a Phase 1/2 study is next up.

DNL343: A Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers should launch soon.