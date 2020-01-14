U.S. auto sales forecast to fall slightly in 2020

TrueCar forecasts U.S. auto sales will dip 0.8% to 16.9M units in 2020.

"While sales will dip below the 17 million mark for the first time since 2014, when you look at the broader picture, 16.9 million vehicle sales are healthy," says TrueCar Chief Industry Analyst Eric Lyman.

Even as new vehicle sales are projected to soften slightly for 2020, revenue could be higher with the average transaction price for a new vehicle expected to rise by 2.5% Y/Y to $36,348 amid the continuing shift by buyers to SUVs and trucks.

TrueCar forecasts manufacturer incentive per unit spending will rise 3.3% this year to $3,863 per unit.

Source: Press Release