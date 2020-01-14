Citigroup Q4 reveals 'number of positive trends'

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak sees "a good number of positive trends" in Citigroup's (C +2.2% ) Q4 helping to boost its shares.

Those trends include revenue growth across Global Consumer Banking, full year ROTCE of greater than 12%, and better efficiency; Chubak notes that Citi shares have been underperforming its peers YTD.

Citi beat expectations on net interest income and noninterest revenue, but missed on provision expense and loan growth, KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl writes.

Like JPMorgan's Q4, Citi's stronger-than-expected noninterest revenue was driven by trading, which increased 31% Y/Y and FICC, up 49%.

On the earnings call, Wolfe's Chubak says he'll focus on updated ROTCE targets, CECL guidance, strong consumer loan growth and sustainability, and outlook for capital return.

Conference call coming up at 11:30 AM ET.

See Key Stats Comparison with those of its peers.

Previously: Citigroup Q4 reflects gains in consumer, investment banking units (Jan. 14)