Lithium producers rise on optimism over China electric vehicles

Lithium producers are rallying this week, as investors bet on a rebound in electric car sales in China after government assurances its subsidies for buyers would not be cut further, Financial Times reports.

Shares of Albemarle (ALB +1.7% ) have climbed 9% and SQM (SQM +3.6% ) are 15% higher YTD.

Shares in Chinese lithium producer Ganfeng, which supplies Tesla, jumped 8% in Hong Kong today, while Tianqi Lithium surged 9% in Shenzhen.

Recent comments from China's minister for industry and information technology that subsidies for electric car purchases would not be cut further this summer, sparking expectations of a rebound in electric car sales this year after sales of electric cars and hybrids fell 4% last year to 1.2M.

Other relevant tickers include FMC, LTHM, LAC