Xenetic Biosciences down 5% on underwhelming PolyXen data

Nano cap Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO -4.5% ) slips on almost double normal volume on the heels of results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by licensee Takeda (Shire's Baxalta) evaluating SHP656 (PSA-recombinant Factor VIII) in hemophilia A patients. The data were just published in the journal Haemophilia.

SHP656 incorporates XBIO's PolyXen technology to conjugate polysialic acid to the therapeutic blood-clotting factor thereby prolonging its half-life and potentially improving stability.

Investors appear to be reacting to its statement that polysialylation of rFVIII conferred a half-life extension "similar to" that of approved extended half-life products instead the hoped-for "better than."