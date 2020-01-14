FCC considering C-band for February meeting - report

FCC staffers are working on an order addressing C-band airwaves monetization for its February meeting, CTFN reports.

The issue fell off the agenda for the panel's end-of-January meeting before, but could still make the Open Meeting set for Feb. 28. But it's possible that it could miss that meeting as well, CTFN says.

An auction is yet a ways off and it may take 36 months to clear the spectrum.