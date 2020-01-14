Seeking Alpha
Consumer 

Hasbro seen having a better holiday than Mattel

|About: Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)|By:, SA News Editor

Stifel expects Hasbro (HAS -0.2%) to post strong holiday quarter sales when the toymaker reports, while Mattel (MAT +0.7%) is seen disclosing a drop in sales.

The firm says Hasbro's quarter will see a significant boost from Frozen 2 and Star Wars products, while American Girls and Fisher-Price will underperform for Mattel in comparison to last year.

Stifel has Hold ratings on both toy stocks into the earnings reports due out in a few weeks, but the firm's price target on Mattel of $13 implies a larger drop in share price than the Hasbro PT of $103.

