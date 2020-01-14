Dimon likes U.S.-China trade pact, sees some de-coupling

The U.S.-China phase-one trade deal that's due to be signed tomorrow is a "real one" that has "has substance and depth", JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.2% ) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo in an interview today.

He's not sure what will happen after this deal is signed, he said. Still, Dimon expects a "little bit of de-coupling between China's economic system" and the U.S.'s "for security purposes and otherwise."

JPMorgan, though, isn't de-coupling with China. "I still think that China is going to continue to grow," he said. "I think they want JPMorgan to be there to help set transparency and standards and rules."

As happenings in the U.S., Dimon expects to see more regional bank mergers in 2020. " I think there's a lot of business logic for it," he said.

On the economic side of things the U.S. consumer which accounts for ~70% of GDP, continues to be strong.

"Their confidence levels are very high," Dimon said. "Their jobs are going up. Their wages are going up. Their savings are strong."

As for the corporate side of the economy, he sees some of last year's uncertainty from geopolitics and trade abating. "That’s behind us now," he said. "I don't think it could be totally gone, but hopefully a bunch is behind."

