Disney rebounds on report of app download rush

Walt Disney (DIS +0.8% ) has gotten a big jump into positive ground after a report that says mobile downloads of its Disney Plus app have neared 41M.

Disney Plus was the top app story of the year, Sensor Tower says in a new report, noting more than 30M downloads during Q4 (after a Nov. 12 launch).

Disney Plus grossed more than $50M in its first 30 days, even with a seven-day free trial, according to the report - well ahead of subscription video rivals like HBO Now (T +0.2% ) and Showtime.

And it notes in December, Disney Plus earned more U.S. revenue than HBO Now's best month (even allowing for revenue spikes around the final season of Game of Thrones).