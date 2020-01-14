MAX taken off American Air schedules through June 3

American Airlines (AAL +1.7% ) is pulling the Boeing (BA +1.2% ) 737 MAX from its schedules until June 3, more than a full year later than it expected the jet to return to service.

United Airlines also doesn't expect the MAX to return until early June, a sign that carriers are expecting the problem to extend to the peak second- and third-quarter travel seasons.

American estimates the grounding cost it $540M in pretax income last year and recently reached an initial compensation agreement with Boeing (the airline had 24 MAX planes at the time of the grounding last year and 76 on order).