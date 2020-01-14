Crescent Point Energy sees lower capex, flat production in 2020
Jan. 14, 2020 11:42 AM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)CPGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Crescent Point Energy (CPG -1%) says it plans to spend less this year while keeping production roughly flat.
- CPG sees 2020 average production at 140K-144K boe/day, unchanged from a year ago, while forecasting full-year capital spending of C$1.1B-C$1.20B, below its latest 2019 outlook of C$1.225B-C$1.275B.
- The company expects to generate C$200M-C$350M of excess cash flow at US$55-US$60/bbl WTI, with 70%-80% to be allocated to net debt reduction and the remaining 20%-30% directed to share buybacks.
- CPG also says it will seek future opportunities to optimize its portfolio, after it exited its positions in the Uinta Basin in Utah and some assets in Saskatchewan last year.