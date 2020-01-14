Crescent Point Energy sees lower capex, flat production in 2020

  • Crescent Point Energy (CPG -1%) says it plans to spend less this year while keeping production roughly flat.
  • CPG sees 2020 average production at 140K-144K boe/day, unchanged from a year ago, while forecasting full-year capital spending of C$1.1B-C$1.20B, below its latest 2019 outlook of C$1.225B-C$1.275B.
  • The company expects to generate C$200M-C$350M of excess cash flow at US$55-US$60/bbl WTI, with 70%-80% to be allocated to net debt reduction and the remaining 20%-30% directed to share buybacks.
  • CPG also says it will seek future opportunities to optimize its portfolio, after it exited its positions in the Uinta Basin in Utah and some assets in Saskatchewan last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.