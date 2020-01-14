Cheniere moves closer to bringing Sabine Pass storage tanks back online

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.2% ) says it received regulatory approval to prioritize the return to service of one of the two storage tanks at its Sabine Pass LNG export facility that have been offline since a leak nearly two years ago.

While Cheniere has effectively managed operations at the Louisiana terminal with three other storage tanks during the outage, the company says the ability to use the additional capacity will allow more flexibility, especially during times when consumption is high or access to feedgas may be limited because of pipeline maintenance.

Cheniere has yet to receive formal approval to actual bring the tanks online, as it works to satisfy corrective actions the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission required to help prevent another leak.