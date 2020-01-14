ACI Worldwide slumps amid missed contract expansion

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) drops 7.7% after the company cut its estimated 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges after an expected contract expansion failed to materialize.

Shares pared some of their earlier 12% decline after management held a conference call to discuss guidance.

Management said on the call that they're optimistic the client would eventually sign the expansion contract with ACIW, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes.

That could provide an upside to ACIW's 2020 guidance, which currently doesn't include the contract expansion.

Palmer reiterates Buy recommendation and price target of $40, based on sum-of-the-parts analysis, in which BTIG separately values the parts of the company.

Quant rating on ACIW is Very Bullish, the same as the Sell-Side average rating (5 Very Bullish).

Previously: ACI Worldwide lowers guidance for FY19 (Jan. 13)