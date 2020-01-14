GameStop sliced up after holiday sales dud

GameStop (GME -14.2% ) falls sharply after an eye-popping 28% drop in holiday sales.

Analysts for the most part aren't showing a lot of sympathy for the retailer today.

Benchmark: "Deteriorating financial momentum has accelerated, management appears to have abandoned accountability and we see zero terminal value."

Baird: The firm says "challenges continue," with the console and digital transitions representing a double whammy.

Loop Capital Markets: The analyst team warns that fiscal 2019 results are tracking to be significantly worse than in the last year of the prior video game console cycle.

Wedbush: "Once GameStop is debt free, the short thesis begins to deteriorate. The upcoming launch of new video-game consoles is seen as a positive catalyst."

Shares of GameStop are still above where Michael Burry was reported to have taken a long position, leading to speculation on whether the famed Big Short investor is still long or took his firm's profit off the table.