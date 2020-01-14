Freeport McMoRan cut at Credit Suisse on copper surplus view

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +0.3%) edges higher even after Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $10 price target, cut from $11, citing valuation and the firm's copper surplus outlook.
FCX "lacks valuation support" given mid-cycle EBITDA and the copper production reset "sharply lower" in 2023, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth says, adding copper has much less cost support than aluminum in a downturn and faces "sharply higher" supply-side risks in 2021-23.
The U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal likely will have minimal implications on metals demand, Woodworth also says.
FCX surged 5% yesterday as copper prices are forecast to climb in 2020.
FCX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on FCX