Freeport McMoRan cut at Credit Suisse on copper surplus view

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +0.3% ) edges higher even after Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $10 price target, cut from $11, citing valuation and the firm's copper surplus outlook.

FCX "lacks valuation support" given mid-cycle EBITDA and the copper production reset "sharply lower" in 2023, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth says, adding copper has much less cost support than aluminum in a downturn and faces "sharply higher" supply-side risks in 2021-23.

The U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal likely will have minimal implications on metals demand, Woodworth also says.

FCX surged 5% yesterday as copper prices are forecast to climb in 2020.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.