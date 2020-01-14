Limoneira +7% post Q4 results beat

Limoneira (LMNR +7.2% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 147.9% Y/Y to $36.47M, reflecting higher lemon volume offset by lower fresh lemon prices and lower fresh utilization.

Q4 Operating loss reduced to $3.61M, compared to $9.58M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was negative 2.13M, compared to negative $1.18M a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $6.35M (+40.4% Y/Y) and as percentage of revenue 17.41% down by 1,333 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.4M, compared to $18.4M in the prior year.

Company says in FY20, they expect a meaningful improvement in operational efficiencies, increase in bottom line contributions from lemons, oranges and avocados and additional equity earnings from their real estate development, Harvest at Limoneira.

FY20 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA to be ~$22M to $26M. Company and its international affiliates are expecting to sell 7.5M to 9.5M cartons of fresh lemons globally, with 5M to 6M cartons expected to sell domestically.

Previously: Limoneira Company EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 13)