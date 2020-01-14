Dow rises to record territory, powered by JPMorgan, Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average touches a record intrday high, with standout performances by JPMorgan Chase (+1.9%), Disney (+1.3%), Nike (+1.1%) and Pfizer (+1.1%), and Boeing (+1.0%).
The Dow rises 0.4%, the Nasdaq creeps up 0.1%, and S&P 500 is roughly flat.
In the first crop of Q4 earnings, JPMorgan, Citigroup (+2.7%), and Delta Airlines (+4.0%) easily beat consensus estimates; Wells Fargo (-3.9%), still struggling to get past a number of sales scandals, fell short.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.83%.
Crude oil gains 0.6% to $58.40 per barrel; gold declines 0.5% to $1,543.60 per ounce.
By S&P sector, financials (+0.3%) and industrials (+0.2%) outpace the broader market, while real estate (-0.8%) and utilities (-0.4%) lag the most.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.3%, the FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.1%, the DAX was essentially flat, and the CAC 40 inched up 0.1%.
U.S. Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.37.
