Dow rises to record territory, powered by JPMorgan, Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average touches a record intrday high, with standout performances by JPMorgan Chase ( +1.9% ), Disney ( +1.3% ), Nike ( +1.1% ) and Pfizer ( +1.1% ), and Boeing ( +1.0% ).

The Dow rises 0.4% , the Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% , and S&P 500 is roughly flat.

In the first crop of Q4 earnings, JPMorgan, Citigroup ( +2.7% ), and Delta Airlines ( +4.0% ) easily beat consensus estimates; Wells Fargo (- 3.9% ), still struggling to get past a number of sales scandals, fell short.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.83%.

Crude oil gains 0.6% to $58.40 per barrel; gold declines 0.5% to $1,543.60 per ounce.

By S&P sector, financials ( +0.3% ) and industrials ( +0.2% ) outpace the broader market, while real estate ( -0.8% ) and utilities ( -0.4% ) lag the most.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.3% , the FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.1% , the DAX was essentially flat, and the CAC 40 inched up 0.1% .

U.S. Dollar Index is roughly flat at 97.37.