Amazon offers loan to Deliveroo - Bloomberg

Amazon (AMZN -1% ) has offered food delivery company Deliveroo a loan to help with the startup's capital crunch, according to Bloomberg sources.

The size of the loan is unknown, but Deliveroo is reportedly seeking "significant funds" to continue operations.

Deliveroo had about $240M in cash and equivalents at the end of 2018 and a net loss of $302M.

Amazon led a $575M round in Deliveroo last May and was seeking a minority stake, which was blocked by the UK competition regulator. The regulator is conducting a probe and will provide a decision by June 11.