Encana wins shareholders' OK for move to U.S.

Encana (ECA -1.6% ) says 90% of shareholders voted in support of the company's plan to relocate to the U.S. and change its name to Ovintiv.

The company is now free to move forward with its plan that has added to the gloom in Canada's oil industry, which is suffering from a lack of pipeline space that has depressed prices and prevented production increases.

ECA said it wanted to move from Calgary to Denver because it would provide access to larger pools of investment capital, including U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts.

According to Bloomberg data, 71% of ECA's shareholders are in the U.S. and 20% are in Canada.