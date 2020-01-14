Molina down 7% on soft exchange enrollment

Molina Healthcare (MOH -6.6% ) slips on 25% higher volume on the heels of preliminary exchange enrollment of ~350K lives last quarter, below the estimate of 407K at Stephens.

Analyst Scott Fidel lowered his estimate of 2020 non-GAAP EPS by $0.20 to $11.65 on the basis of the estimated $250M expected revenue shortfall in his valuation model, trimming his fair value target by $5 to $145 while maintaining his Equal Weight rating.

Per Bloomberg, consensus non-GAAP EPS is $11.82. Seven Buys, eight Holds and one Sell.