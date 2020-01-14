Morningstar nears settlement with SEC - WSJ

Morningstar (MORN -0.4% ) is close to settling with the SEC over allegations that it violated rules in its bond-rating business that prohibit analysts who issue credit ratings from being involved in sales and marketing for their companies, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlement, which involves the company's ratings on asset-backed securities, could result in fines of several million dollars, the people said. The agreement could be announced as early as this week.

SEC rules implemented after the financial crisis bans credit-rating analysts from participating in their firm's sales and marketing activities or being influenced by sales and marketing considerations.

But bond-ratings firms are hired by the entities that are issuing debt, which benefit from favorable ratings. And competition among ratings companies have made it easier for debt issuers to shop around for the most favaroble ratings.

Morningstar boosted the size of its ratings business by acquiring DBRS for $669M in July, its biggest acquisition ever.

The WSJ said it's unclear whether the potential SEC settlement is associated with activity at Morningstar or DBRS.