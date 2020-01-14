Jefferies breaks down ICR

Jefferies is out with its big takeaways from the first day of the ICR Conference in Orlando.
The firm says in general holiday pre-announcements and the tone from management teams underscore a challenging holiday season. Some of the margin tailwinds that were underscored at ICR were the condensed timeline, ongoing e-commerce shift and elevated inventory levels.
Analyst Randal Konik and team point to Buy-rated Boot Barn (BOOT -0.7%), Lululemon (LULU), Guess (GES +1%) and Zumiez (ZUMZ +6.1%) as ICR bright spots, while Urban Outfitters (URBN +1.9%) and Kohl's (KSS +0.9%) disappointed. Visibility on L Brands (LB -0.2%) is seen as cloudy after its ICR appearance.
#ICR20
