Jefferies breaks down ICR

Jefferies is out with its big takeaways from the first day of the ICR Conference in Orlando.

The firm says in general holiday pre-announcements and the tone from management teams underscore a challenging holiday season. Some of the margin tailwinds that were underscored at ICR were the condensed timeline, ongoing e-commerce shift and elevated inventory levels.

Analyst Randal Konik and team point to Buy-rated Boot Barn (BOOT -0.7% ), Lululemon (LULU), Guess (GES +1% ) and Zumiez (ZUMZ +6.1% ) as ICR bright spots, while Urban Outfitters (URBN +1.9% ) and Kohl's (KSS +0.9% ) disappointed. Visibility on L Brands (LB -0.2% ) is seen as cloudy after its ICR appearance.

#ICR20