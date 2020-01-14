It's not easy being green, as Big Coal escapes BlackRock's climate plan

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) bid to become one of global finance's most powerful advocates of green investing does not mean it is selling out of the biggest fossil fuel producers.

BlackRock's actively managed funds will sell out of all companies that get more than 25% of sales from thermal coal, but that revenue threshold means large, diversified miners including BHP, Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) are not affected.

The $1.8T asset investment manager owns a 6% stake in Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), but thermal coal revenues of the world's biggest coal shipper account for less than 10% of the total.

"We believe constructive engagement is the answer, as opposed to broad divestment that fails to differentiate among public coal companies with strong [environmental, social and governance] practices," Peabody says.

Blackrock's approach contrasts with Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund, which said last year it would stop investing in companies that mine more than 20M tons/year of thermal coal; Anglo, BHP and Glencore all exceed that requirement.

ETF: KOL