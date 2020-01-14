Jamie Dimon's retirement is still five years away - CNBC

When asked today when he plans to retire, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.7% ) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon replied with his stock answer, "My statement stays the same, it's five years."

That's the same answer he gave two years ago.

"When and if we ever set an actual retirement date, we’ll let you know,” he said, answering a question by a CNBC reporter on a media call.

Jamie Dimon, 63, is the only CEO of a U.S. megabank who has hung on, and thrived, since the 2008 financial crisis. He was named CEO at the end of 2005 and became chairman a year later.

JPMorgan just reported its most profitable year ever.

The bank issued the 2018 statement about Dimon's retirement plan partly in response to criticism that talented deputies would leave if they didn't see an opportunity to rise to the top spot.