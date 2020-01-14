Spotlight on Netflix's offshore practices in U.K.

Analysis from Tax Watch UK suggests that Netflix (NFLX +0.3% ) could catch the eyes of regulators due to its shifting profit offshore to avoid British taxes.

TW's breakdown of Netflix's offshore practices: "Sales are made from outside the UK, even though there is a substantial UK presence. This offshore sales hub is located in a jurisdiction with a strong treaty network (the Netherlands). The sales hub makes a very low profit margin as large costs are paid to related companies. The UK office sells its services to the wider Netflix group at a low margin and as a result there is little profit left in the UK."

The investigative think tank says the Netflix structure is particularly concerning given the steep rise in the profits for the streamer in recent years, which suggests that the problem can only get worse.

Some U.S.-based multinationals have faced regulatory backlash in Europe for their offshore practices.