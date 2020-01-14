Verizon launches privacy-oriented search engine

Verizon Media (VZ -0.5% ) has launched a new privacy-focused search engine.

It says its OneSearch doesn't track, store or share personal/search data with advertisers, and it's looking for business partners to integrate the search into their privacy/security products.

The site is ad-supported so it can be offered for free, but Verizon says ads are contextual (based on keywords) rather than history-based.

The site's features include no cookie tracking, retargeting or personal profiling; no sharing of personal data with advertisers; no storage of search history; unfiltered search results; and encrypted search terms.

It also features an advanced mode where the results link expires within an hour, improving security in the case of device or link sharing.

It's available today in North America on desktop and mobile Web, and will be available via Android/iOS app later this month.