Gran Colombia reports record gold production in 2019

Gran Colombia (OTCPK:TPRFF +0.2% ) Q4 gold production capped off a record year and produced 65,237 ounces of gold with 2019 production at 239,991 ounces, up 10% Y/Y.

Q4 production was driven by both an increase in tonnages processed at Segovia Operations as well as an improvement in grades at Marmato.

Segovia Operations produced 58,180 ounces of gold in Q4 and at Marmato Operations, gold production rose to 7,057 ounces.

The company said that strong production coupled with higher gold prices helped improve its cash flow, and ended the period with cash balance of $84M