Stocks skid after tariffs said to stay put for awhile

The three major U.S. stock averages lose altitude after Bloomberg reports that existing tariffs on billions of dollars of goods imported into the U.S. from China are likely to stay in place until after the U.S. presidential election.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each slip 0.1% ; the Dow Jones, which had risen as much as 0.5% earlier, is up 0.2%.

Any move to reduce the tariffs will depend on Beijing's compliance with the phase-one trade agreement, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The understanding between the two countries is that no sooner than 10 months after the accord is signed, the U.S. will review progress and may trim tariffs now in place on $360B of imports from China.

