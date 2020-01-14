Coastal GasLink pipeline will proceed despite protests, B.C.'s Horgan says

The Coastal GasLink pipeline across northern British Columbia will be built despite objections from some indigenous leaders, B.C. Premier John Horgan says.

The courts have ruled in favor of the project and "the rule of law needs to prevail in B.C." to ensure work continues on the 670-km pipeline, which is part of the Royal Dutch Shell-led (RDS.A, RDS.B) $40B LNG Canada project.

Indigenous peoples in B.C. have used the courts to successfully assert their rights and title, but "in this instance the courts have confirmed that the project can proceed and will proceed."

Horgan also notes the project has received approval from 20 First Nations along the pipeline route.