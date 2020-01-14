Avoid most oil services stocks but two worth a flyer - Bernstein

"See through the fog, and there is a lot of opportunity" in the global oil services sector (NYSEARCA:OIH) even with "dismal" prospects for margin recovery, Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green says, arguing the group should have a presence in investor portfolios.

Green believes "double-dip recession" is coming to the sector, as oil and gas producers continue to cut back on capital spending, and attention to climate change means there is little pent-up demand for major oil projects, as some investors seem to expect, but lots of money can be made with certain highly liquid and highly volatile stocks.

Green's favorite stock in the group is Tenaris (TS -1.3% ), which he says has been unfairly punished because of its exposure to U.S. shale and is 20% undervalued.

The analyst also likes SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF), which he thinks "could be the safest oil service company to own in the group."

He suggests staying away from large-caps Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), all of which he rates at Underperform.

TS's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

