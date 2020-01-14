Amazon bull sees AWS deceleration

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley says growth at Amazon Web Services (AMZN -1.2%) appears to have slowed in Q4.
The analyst's checks showed slower-than-expected enterprise workload migration and increasing competition from Microsoft (MSFT -0.4%) Azure.
Walmsley says the Microsoft pressure adds to the "magnitude of personnel changes" at AWS to "underscore increased risk of further deceleration."
AWS has a newly appointed Sales and Marketing head, and last week announced a new CFO.
Deutsche maintains a Buy rating on Amazon. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Amazon is expected to report earnings on January 31.
Now read: Why I Sold FedEx »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on AMZN