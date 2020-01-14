Boeing approaches Citi for new loan amid MAX crisis - Bloomberg

Boeing (BA +0.7% ) is in talks with a group of banks about a potential loan as it deals with a production halt of its grounded 737 MAX jets, Bloomberg reports.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is leading the discussions, according to the report, which also says the precise structure and timing of the loan is in flux, but the financing may be an investment-grade term loan.

Boeing's access to the credit markets could get more expensive, as Moody's placed the company's A3 senior unsecured debt rating on review for downgrade yesterday, citing "heightened operational and financial risk."