ACM Research provides initial outlook for 2020 revenue

ACM Research (ACMR +19.1% ) expects FY19 sales to be in the range of $105M - $107M, +41% - 43% Y/Y

ACM also announced that it expects revenue for 2020 of ~$130M - $150M, reflecting various spending scenarios of the trajectory for production ramps for customers, the recovery speed of the DRAM market, and the timing of revenue acceptance for first tools under evaluation in the field.

ACM plans to release its Q4 and full year 2019 financial results in early March 2020.