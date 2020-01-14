Paramount rebrands TV production unit

Paramount Pictures (VIAC -0.9% , VIACA -0.9% ) has rebranded its TV production arm to avoid confusion.

Paramount Television has been renamed Paramount Television Studios.

The move lines it up with bigger sibling CBS Television Studios, and also avoids confusion in the marketplace (and inside ViacomCBS) with the cable channel the Paramount Network.

Paramount Television Studios (which makes Amazon's Jack Ryan, Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and The Haunting of Hill House, and Hulu's Catch-22 and Looking for Alaska) will remain a separate entity from CBS Television Studios, however.