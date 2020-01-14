Fed's George sees GDP growth slowing to 1.75%-2.0% this year

Kansas City Fed President Esther George sees more of the same for the U.S. economy this year, leading to real GDP growth will slow to its longer-run trend to 1.75%-2.0%.

Specifically, she sees continued growth in consumer spending, but also continued weakness in manufacturing and business spending.

"While a strong labor market and rising incomes will support consumer spending, the underlying cause of weak business spending — sluggish global growth and ongoing trade tensions — will likely persist over the near term," she said in a speech in Kansas City, MO, today.

As for monetary policy, she's in no rush to change rates, even though she voted against the three rate cuts last year. Policymakers will need time to gauge "the proper stance of policy."

"We will need to assess whether the 2019 rate cuts prove to be 'insurance cuts' that will need to be reversed if headwinds fade," she said.

It's also possible the rate cuts are more of a re-set to neutral policy stance, or persistent downside risks and uncertainties could weaken consumer spending and require further easing, she said.

George doesn't have a vote on the FOMC this year due to the central bank's annual rotation of voting members.

Previously: Fed's Rosengren continues to stake out hawkish territory (Jan. 13)