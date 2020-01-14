PG&E nears deal with Pimco, Elliott on restructuring plan - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG +8.1% ) pushes to its highest levels of the day following a Bloomberg report that it is near a deal with creditors that would entitle them to a mix of equity and new debt if they scrap their rival restructuring plan.

PG&E held talks with the creditors led by Pacific Investment Management and Elliott Management ahead of a bankruptcy court hearing today, according to the report.

Under the deal being negotiated, the creditors' investment in the company reportedly would replace some of the exit financing that PG&E is proposing as part of its restructuring.

A deal with bondholders would leave California's Gov. Newsom as the last major obstacle to PG&E's restructuring plan.