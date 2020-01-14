Vonage sees biggest gain in months after CFO change

Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) is up 8.4% heading into today's close, its biggest move in months, after announcing it would be seeking a new chief financial officer with the retirement of Dave Pearson.

Pearson presided over a company transformation through several acquisitions; now analysts think a new CFO could turn the focus to growth in the business segment.

“We believe outside DNA could help course correct the growth trajectory for Vonage’s business segment," Stephens writes in an update. It rates Vonage Overweight with a $15 price target, now implying 81% upside (h/t Bloomberg)

Dougherty and Co. (Buy rating, $18 target) also said a new candidate with experience in software-as-a-service would help grow the business segment.

Business revenues grew 34% in GAAP terms last quarter (double the overall company growth rate), to $207M.

Sell-side analysts tend to be Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.