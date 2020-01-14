FAA picks Raytheon to boost air traffic terminal automation system

Raytheon (RTN +0.1% ) says it was selected by the Federal Aviation Administration to improve usability and cut operational costs for the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; financial terms are not disclosed.

STARS is used by U.S. air traffic controllers to provide aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for 40K-plus departing and arriving aircraft daily at more than 600 civilian and military airports.

RTN says the STARS program has been deployed at 11 of the largest Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities that control 80% of U.S. air traffic.