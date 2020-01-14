Fluent +44% after raising preliminary financials

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) has jumped 44.3% after hours following the release of preliminary numbers for its Q4 and 2019.

It anticipates Q4 revenue of $79.1M-$80.1M (above a couple of analysts' estimates for $64.4M), and now expects full-year revenue at $280.8M-$281.8M - Y/Y growth of 12%, and higher than previous guidance for $265M-$267M (and analyst expectations for $266M).

Media Margin is seen at $25.7M-$26.7M for Q4, and $93M-$94M for the full year (up from guidance for $87M-$88M).

"The improvement in our core commercial trending we noted in early November gained considerable further traction as the quarter progressed, closing out the year on a particularly strong note," says CEO Ryan Schulke.