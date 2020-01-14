Big banks rally but averages little-changed

Stocks ended mixed, pulling back from intra-day record highs, following a report that the U.S. likely would maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until after the November presidential election.

Strong earnings reports from J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Delta Air Lines kicked off the quarterly earnings season in fine fashion, but Wells Fargo fell on disappointing results.

Despite the strong results from JPM, Citi and Delta, expectations for the corporate earnings season are low, as Q4 profits among S&P 500 firms are forecast to fall 2% from the year-ago quarter, according to FactSet.

The tariff report may have provided an excuse to sell a market that is overbought on the short-term, but price action in the broader market remained in a tight range.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, information technology (-0.6%) was the day's biggest laggard, as Apple was downgraded to Underweight at Atlantic Equities, while health care (+0.5%) and utilities (+0.3%) ended with modest gains.

U.S. Treasury prices mostly settled higher, with the two-year yield finishing flat at 1.58% and the 10-year yield dropping 3 bps to 1.82%.

WTI February crude oil closed +0.3% to $58.23/bbl.