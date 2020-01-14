Vereit reports Q4 activity, closes on new office partnership

Vereit (NYSE:VER) closes on an office partnership, which includes three Vereit office assets totaling ~$137.5M and 582K square feet, a move that allows the company to reduce balance sheet office exposure while using in-house infrastructure to manage and increase the value of the enterprise.

The office partnership was formed with an institutional client of Arch Street Capital Advisors.

Two of the three properties were contributed to the partnership at the time of closing totaling $87.7M with the last property expected to be added to the partnership in Q1 2020 for $49.8M.

Q4 transaction highlights include $166.2M of acquisitions and portfolio dispositions of $225.5M.

So far in 2020, Vereit has closed on ~$90M in acquisitions; also, the industrial partnership is expected to close on an ~$250M property and the officer partnership is expected to close on a $33.0M property.

Regarding its litigation situation, the court granted preliminary approval for class action settlement and derivative action settlement with a hearing scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020 to consider final approval of both settlements.

Deadline of Dec. 31, 2019 to file objections to the class action or derivative action settlements passed with no objections filed.