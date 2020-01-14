Cloudera bull sees M&A in CEO hire

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) tapping former Hortonworks head Rob Bearden as CEO could make a sale more likely, says DA Davidson.

Analyst Rishi Jaluria: "Bearden’s background is one of M&A exits."

Bearden was CEO of Hortonworks when it merged with Cloudera, served as COO at SpringSource when it was acquired by VMware, and was the COO at JBoss, which was scooped up by Red Hat.

The analyst sees IBM, Microsoft, and PE firms as the most likely buyers for Cloudera.

DA Davidson maintains a Buy rating and $14 price target. Cloudera has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.