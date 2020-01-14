Shake Shack rallies after highlighting menu innovation, Asian expansion

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) ended the day with a 6.30% gain after presenting today at the ICR Conference.

A key highlight from the restaurant operator was the plan to expand at a measured pace in China, South Korea and Singapore.

As for menu innovation, new chicken products are planned for the middle part of the year and the restaurant operator is set to introduce a veggie burger later in the year.

The company sees improving Shack-level operating margin by working on long-term economies of scale in the supply chain and accelerating the use of technology to deliver labor efficiencies.