Tallgrass Energy CFO Brauchle to depart, replaced by Watkins

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) says CFO Gary Brauchle will resign effective Feb. 14, to be replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Gary Watkins.

Brauchle, who has been Executive VP and CFO of TGE's general partner since early 2015, will stay on with TGE in a non-executive capacity through 2020 to ensure a seamless transition he previously spent a decade as VP and Chief Accounting Officer at McDermott International.

Watkins has served as Chief Accounting Officer and a VP of TGE's general partner since 2015, and as Chief Accounting Officer and a VP of the general partner of Tallgrass Energy Partners LP since 2014; previously, he spent three years at DCP Midstream.