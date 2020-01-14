Fourth unit at Kinder Morgan's Elba LNG export plant nears service

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for permission to place into service the fourth liquefaction train at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia.

KMI says train 2 would be ready for service on Jan. 16, according to a filing with the FERC.

Train 2 would be the fourth train to enter service at the plant, as units 1, 3 and 4 already were operating; train 1, the first of 10 trains at Elba, entered service in early October.