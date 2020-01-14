Global Eagle estimates revenue hit from MAX suspension

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) says it expects an impact to revenue from Boeing's suspension of production on its MAX aircraft.

In a presentation it's delivering tomorrow at the Needham Growth Conference, the company says it expects a $4M-$5M impact to revenue in Q1 (about 10-15 aircraft) since the suspension affects Global Eagle's MAX connectivity installations.

It expects to carry an additional quarter of inventory.

Those inventory levels should normalize about one quarter after production resumes, it says, and the company adds it's working with Boeing and suppliers and customers to minimize impact.

When MAX re-enters service, it expects an increase per quarter of about $3M in revenue, and ~$2M per quarter increase in Adjusted EBITDA along with a ~$2M-$3M increase in cash flow.

Its major MAX customers are Southwest, Flydubai and LOT Polish.