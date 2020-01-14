U.S. crude supply rose 1.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.1M barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 10.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.2M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 6.8M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 69K barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose by 500K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

